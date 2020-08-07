COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 19.1 million, while 715,343 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 11.3 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica recorded 30 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total number of infections to 958. The Government has placed Sandy Bay, Clarendon and the Church Corner area in St Thomas under quarantine for 14 days following a concentrated spread of the virus in those areas.
— The United Kingdom has come to the aid of countries in the Caribbean, providing access to vaccinations for COVID-19.
— As India hit another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic today, crossing two million confirmed cases and more than 41,000 deaths, community health volunteers went on strike complaining they were ill-equipped to respond to the wave of infection in rural areas.
— Russia boasts that it is about to become the first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, with mass vaccinations planned as early as October using shots that are yet to complete clinical trials -- and scientists worldwide are sounding the alarm that the headlong rush could backfire.
— The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has issued a strong warning to Caribbean people against the use of chlorine products as treatments for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
— Britain has announced that travellers arriving from Andorra, Belgium and the Bahamas will have to quarantine for two weeks effective from Saturday, following an increase in confirmed coronavirus cases in all three locations.
— The United States on Thursday lifted a warning to its citizens to avoid all foreign travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, pointing to improvements.
— The United States has so far recorded 160,104, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 98,493 deaths; Mexico 50,517; Britain 46,413; and India 41,585.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world
