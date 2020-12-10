COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 68.8 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.5 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 43.8 million having recovered from the virus. As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.
— Jamaica recorded 74 new cases of the virus and four additional virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 11,443 and the death toll to 270.
— A cyberattack targeting coronavirus data at the EU's medicines watchdog lasted two weeks but will not affect the timeline for approval of the jabs, the head of the regulator said today.
— More than 45,000 people died of COVID-19 in Spain between March and May, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said today, giving a figure that exceeds the official toll by 18,000.
— The US yesterday registered more than 3,000 deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally -- the highest daily toll since April.
— South Africa, the country most affected by the coronavirus on the continent, has entered a second wave of the pandemic, the health minister declared yesterday.
— Secretary of Defense Chris Miller and his top generals will be vaccinated for COVID-19 by next week after the expected approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Pentagon officials said yesterday.
— The United States has so far recorded 289,450 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 178,995 deaths, India 141,772, Mexico 111,655, and the United Kingdom 62,566.
Read the full stories here:
Four more die from COVID-19, 74 new cases
Cyberattack 'won't affect vaccine delivery timeline' – EMA
Spain virus deaths top 45,000 in March-May – statistics institute
US COVID deaths exceed 3,000 in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins
South Africa now experiencing COVID-19 'second wave' – health minister
US defence chief, top generals to get vaccine next week
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy