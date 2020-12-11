KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 69.5 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.5 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 44.2 million having recovered from the virus. As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering.

Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 66 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 11,509.

— With 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the police academy in Central Village, St Catherine, local health officials have quarantined that section of the campus and are moving to do another 400 tests there “in the coming days”.

— Britain said today it is to cut its period of self-isolation from 14 to 10 days for travellers arriving from overseas and people who come into contact with positive coronavirus cases.

— Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca's Russian branch said today it would use part of Russia's homemade Sputnik V vaccine in further clinical trials, a major sign of recognition for a jab that has been viewed with scepticism by the West.

— St Lucia has recorded its fourth death from COVID-19.

— In Guyana, 79 new cases of the virus were recorded over the last 24 hours, pushing the overall total to 5, 811.

— Belize reported 286 new positive cases with 68 new recoveries.

— The United States has so far recorded 292,190 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 179,765 deaths, India 142,186, Mexico 112,326, and the United Kingdom 63,082.

