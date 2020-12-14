KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 72.1 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.6 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 46.5 million having recovered from the virus. As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 82 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 11,792.

— President Jair Bolsonaro faced scathing criticism Sunday over his government's plan — or lack thereof, opponents said — to vaccinate the population against COVID-19 in Brazil, the country with the second-highest death toll worldwide.

— Senior US government officials, including some White House officials who work in close proximity to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, will be offered coronavirus vaccines as soon as this week, while its public distribution is limited to front-line health workers and people in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

— The Premier of the Cayman Islands, Alden McLaughlin says a mass vaccination campaign to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be rolled out across the territory starting in January.

— One in four health centres worldwide lacks access to water, putting around 1.8 billion people at increased risk of contracting the coronavirus, the World Health Organization said today.

— The United States has so far recorded 299,191 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 181,402 deaths, India 143,355, Mexico 113,953, and Italy 64,520.

