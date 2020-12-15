KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 72.7 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.6 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 46.8 million having recovered from the virus. As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 83 new cases of the virus and three additional virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 11,875 and the death toll to 276.

— Facing strong pressure from Germany and other European Union nations, the bloc's medicines agency today moved up a meeting to assess the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to December 21, likely bringing vaccinations a step closer for millions of EU citizens.

— The US Food and Drug Administration today issued a positively worded briefing document about the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine ahead of a meeting by experts on whether to grant it emergency approval.

— With Americans, Britons and Canadians rolling up their sleeves to receive coronavirus vaccines, the route out of the pandemic now seems clear to many in the West, even if the rollout will take many months. But for poorer countries, the road will be far longer and rougher.

— Canada yesterday announced a Can$458 million (US$380 million) aid package to help developing countries fight the coronavirus pandemic.

— More than 300,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally yesterday, as the country started its desperately awaited vaccine program.

— Jamaican-American nurse Sandra Lindsay, who created history by being the first person in the United States to receive a COVID-19 vaccine yesterday, has urged the world to trust the science behind vaccination, to put an end to the ravages of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

— The United States has so far recorded 300,479 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 181,835 deaths, India 143,709, Mexico 114,298, and Italy 65,011.

Read full stories here:

3 more deaths, 83 new COVID cases

HOPE AND RELIEF

EU regulators move up Pfizer vaccine assessment to Dec 21

Moderna COVID vaccine shows 'no specific safety concerns' — US regulator

Poor countries face long wait for vaccines despite promises

Canada announces new COVID-19 aid package for developing nations

US passes 300,000 COVID-19 deaths — Johns Hopkins tally