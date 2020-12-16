KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 73.4 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.6 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 47.2 million having recovered from the virus. As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 32 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 11,907. The death toll remains at 276.

— The Ministry of Health & Wellness and the South East Regional Health Authority say they are working to contain the spread of COVID-19 at the Bellevue Hospital following the recent discovery of a cluster of cases at the institution.

— At least a fifth of the world's population may not have access to a COVID-19 vaccine until 2022, according to a study published Wednesday, with wealthier nations reserving more than half of next year's potential doses.

— US President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday that he will receive a coronavirus vaccination publicly and that top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has recommended it be "sooner than later".

— The World Health Organization said yesterday it was in discussions with Pfizer and Moderna about possibly including their high-tech coronavirus vaccines among early jabs for poor countries at affordable prices.

— The United States has so far recorded 303,867 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 182,799 deaths, India 144,096, Mexico 115,099, and Italy 65,857.

Read full stories here:

32 new COVID-19 cases

Swathes of globe may not get vaccine until 2022 — study

Biden says he'll receive coronavirus vaccination publicly soon

WHO in talks with Pfizer, Moderna on COVID-19 vaccine access