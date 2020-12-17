KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 74.1 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.6 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 47.5 million having recovered from the virus. As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering.

Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded three additional COVID-19 related deaths and 61 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 279 and the total number of cases to 11,968.

— Two COVID-19 cases, one from the United States and the other from the United Kingdom, have brought to 100, the number of cases of the viral illness confirmed in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

— A health worker in Alaska suffered a serious allergic reaction after getting Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine and is now hospitalised but stable, a report said yesterday.

— The EU's 27 member countries aim to start COVID-19 vaccinations on "the same day" in a sign of unity, possibly a day or two before Christmas, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said yesterday.

— Germany reported a record level of coronavirus deaths as it entered a harder lockdown Wednesday, closing shops and schools to try to bring down stubbornly high new daily infections.

— The United States has so far recorded 307,512 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 183,735 deaths, India 144,451 , Mexico 115,769, and Italy 66,537 .

Read the full stories here:

Three new COVID-19 deaths, 61 more test positive

St Vincent records 100th case of COVID-19

US health worker has serious allergic reaction to Pfizer vaccine

EU members to start COVID-19 jabs 'the same day'

Germany enters harder lockdown as virus deaths hit new high