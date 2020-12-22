KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 77.2 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.7 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 49 million having recovered from the virus. As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering. Meanwhile, more than 40 countries have suspended travel from Britain in a bid to contain a fast-spreading new strain of the virus.

— Jamaica recorded two additional COVID-19 related deaths and 65 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 12,354 and the death toll to 288.

— Guyana has suspended mail service to the United Kingdom following reports of the rapid spread of a new variant of the COVID-19.

— Regional carrier, Caribbean Airlines (CAL) says that it is currently developing a transportation plan, to ensure its readiness to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, via CAL Cargo, across the region.

— As dozens of countries blocked the flow of people and goods from Britain to avoid a new and more contagious strain of coronavirus, scientists raced to understand how it emerged and the scope of its threat.

— The United States surpassed 18 million reported COVID-19 cases yesterday, figures from Johns Hopkins University showed, as the virus surges nationwide.

— US President-elect Joe Biden received a COVID-19 vaccine live on television yesterday in a campaign to boost Americans' confidence in the jabs.

— The United States has so far recorded 319,466 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 187,291 deaths, India 146,154, Mexico 118,598, and Italy 69,214.

