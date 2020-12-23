KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 77.9 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.7 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 49.4 million having recovered from the virus. As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 69 new cases of the virus and two additional virus related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 12,423 and the death toll to 290.

— The US government is close to a deal to acquire tens of millions of additional doses of Pfizer's vaccine in exchange for helping the pharmaceutical giant gain better access to manufacturing supplies.

— German pharmaceutical company BioNTech is confident that its coronavirus vaccine works against the new UK variant, but further studies are needed to be completely sure, its chief executive said yesterday.

— Mexico will receive its first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said yesterday.

— The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised Americans not to travel to Bermuda because of the “high risk” of catching COVID-19.

— The United States has so far recorded 322,849 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 188,259 deaths, India 146,444, Mexico 119,495, and Italy 69,842.

