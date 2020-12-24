KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 78.6 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.7 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 49.7 million having recovered from the virus. As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 96 new cases of the virus and two additional virus related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 12,519 and the death toll to 292.

— The Ministry of Health & Wellness yesterday confirmed that 20 passengers who arrived from the United Kingdom on Monday have tested positive for COVID- 19. The ministry said the 20 positive samples will be sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency for genetic assessment to determine if they are of the variant strain of COVID-19.

— Mexico now has more people hospitalised for COVID-19 than it saw at the peak of the first wave of the pandemic in late July. The Health Department says 18,301 people are in hospitals across Mexico being treated for the disease that can be caused by the coronavirus.

— Two new studies give encouraging evidence that having COVID-19 may offer some protection against future infections. Researchers found that people who made antibodies to the coronavirus were much less likely to test positive again for up to six months and maybe longer.

— Costa Rica was expected to receive its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines late Wednesday and planned to start vaccinations the following day, joining Mexico among the first Latin American countries to begin mass immunisation campaigns.

— Clinical trials of the CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinese laboratory Sinovac have "reached the efficacy threshold" demanded by the World Health Organization, the Brazilian institute charged with its production and distribution said on Wednesday.

— The United States has so far recorded 326,232 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 189,220 deaths, India 146,756, Mexico 120,311, and Italy 70,395.

