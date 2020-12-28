KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 80.6 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.7 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 50.8 million having recovered from the virus. As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering. Meanwhile, more than 40 countries have suspended travel from Britain in a bid to contain a fast-spreading new strain of the virus.

— Jamaica recorded three additional COVID-19 related deaths and nine new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 12,732 and the death toll to 298.

— Three cases of a particularly infectious coronavirus variant that recently emerged in Britain have been confirmed in South Korea, health authorities said.

— The US has now topped 19 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows.

— South Africa's COVID-19 spike has taken the country to more than one million confirmed cases on Sunday and President Cyril Ramaphosa called an emergency meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council.

— More than 80 million confirmed cases of coronavirus have been detected worldwide since the pandemic began a year ago and 1.76 million deaths, according to an AFP tally based on official figures yesterday.

— Top US government scientist Anthony Fauci warned yesterday the worst of the pandemic may be yet to come, driving the country to a "critical point" as holiday travel spreads the coronavirus.

— The United States has so far recorded 333,140 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 191,139 deaths, India 147,901, Mexico 122,426, and Italy 71,925.

