KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 65.8 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.5 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 41.7 million having recovered from the virus. As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering.

— Jamaica recorded 76 new cases of the coronavirus and one death in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's total number of cases to 11,063 and the death toll to 261.

— In Trinidad and Tobago, 10 new positive cases were reported, bringing the total to 6,735 with 730 active cases.

— The death toll in Belize rose to 170 today following the death of six people.

— Russia today reported a new record high of daily infections at 28,782, including 7,993 in Moscow. The government task force has recorded a total of 42,684 virus-related deaths since the start of the outbreak.

— The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which the company says was recently demonstrated to have 94 per cent efficacy, causes the human immune system to produce potent antibodies that endure for at least three months, a study showed Thursday.

— Thousands of doctors, teachers and others in high-risk groups have signed up for COVID-19 vaccinations in Moscow starting Saturday, a precursor to a sweeping Russia-wide immunization effort.

— The UN health chief declared yesterday that positive results from coronavirus vaccine trials mean the world “can begin to dream about the end of the pandemic,” but he said rich and powerful nations must not trample the poor and marginalized “in the stampede for vaccines.”

— The World Health Organization chief said yesterday that he, like several former US presidents, would be happy to have a coronavirus vaccine to help promote public confidence.

— The United States has so far recorded 279,008 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 175,964, India 139,700, Mexico 108,863, and the United Kingdom 60,617.

Read the full stories here:

Jamaica passes 11,000 COVID mark

UN health chief: World can start dreaming of pandemic's end

Belize record more deaths from COVID-19

Moscow opens dozens of coronavirus vaccination centres

WHO chief 'happy' to get COVID-19 vaccine on camera

Moderna vaccine confers at least 3 months immunity — study