KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 66.4 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.5 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 42.1 million having recovered from the virus. As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering.

— Jamaica recorded 57 new cases of the coronavirus and four deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's total number of cases to 11,120 and the death toll to 265.

— Coronavirus infections continue to spread at record levels in the United States, reaching a new daily high of nearly 228,000 cases on Friday.

— Thousands of doctors, teachers and others in high-risk groups have signed up for COVID-19 vaccinations in Moscow starting yesterday, a precursor to a sweeping Russia-wide immunization effort.

— The United States has so far recorded 281,206 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 176,628, India 140,182, Mexico 109,456, and the United Kingdom 61,014.