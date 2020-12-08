KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 67.5 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.5 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 42.9 million having recovered from the virus. As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 87 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 11,271.

— Health officials have recorded more than 20 million cases of the coronavirus across Europe, according to an AFP tally based on official sources.

— Documents released by US regulators today confirmed that Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine was strongly protective against COVID-19 – offering the world's first detailed look at the evidence behind the shots.

— An elderly British grandmother became the first person in the Western world to receive an approved vaccine against COVID-19, today, at the start of a marathon campaign health officials hope heralds a fight-back against the global pandemic.

— The World Health Organization said yesterday that persuading people on the merits of a COVID-19 vaccine would be far more effective than trying to make the jabs mandatory.

— Morocco is gearing up for an ambitious COVID-19 vaccination program, aiming to vaccinate 80 per cent of its adults in an operation starting this month that's relying initially on a Chinese vaccine that has not yet completed advanced trials to prove it is safe and effective.

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that Canada will get up to 250,000 doses of the vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech before the end of December.

— The United States has so far recorded 283,746 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 177,317 deaths, India 140,958, Mexico 110,074, and the United Kingdom 61,434.

