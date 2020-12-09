KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 68.2 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.5 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 43.3 million having recovered from the virus. As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 98 new cases of the virus and one additional virus-related death in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 11,369 and the death toll to 266.

— Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton yesterday named a National COVID-19 Vaccine Commission, as Jamaica shores up its prevention and containment measures for the pandemic.

— Mexico plans to begin vaccinating its people against COVID-19 at the end of the third week of December, starting with health workers, the government announced yesterday.

— The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a briefing document yesterday saying the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, raising expectations that the regulator is poised to grant emergency approval.

— Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said yesterday he understands concerns around the speed at which pharmaceutical companies have produced COVID-19 vaccines, but insisted that no corners had been cut.

— Oxford University and AstraZeneca became the first COVID-19 vaccine makers to publish final-stage clinical trial results in a scientific journal yesterday, clearing a key hurdle in the global race to develop safe and effective drugs for the new coronavirus.

— The United States has so far recorded 286,338 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 178,159 deaths, India 141,360, Mexico 110,874, and the United Kingdom 62,033.

