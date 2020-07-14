COVID-19 Economic Recovery report tabled in Parliament

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force report, which was submitted to the Prime Minister last week, was tabled in the House of Representatives today.

The Task Force consisted of ministers of government and members of the public and private sectors. They were commissioned to develop recommendations that can assist in the country's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, the report, titled “Rebuild Jamaica”, focuses on key policy and legislative reforms that could support Jamaica's economic and jobs recovery.

Chairman of the task force, portfolio minister Dr Nigel Clarke, said the report “put forward ambitious reforms that, on implementation, will assist with our recovery.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic is the most serious global public health threat in a century and is causing the most damaging global economic crisis since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Every country in the world is being gravely affected, and Jamaica is no exception,” he said.

“The still uncertain depth and duration of the pandemic compounds the challenges. However, Jamaica cannot afford to wait to begin to chart our economic recovery. Our recovery efforts must immediately start and we must adapt to living with the realities of COVID-19,” the minister added.