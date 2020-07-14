COVID-19 Economic Recovery report tabled in Parliament
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force report, which was submitted to the Prime Minister last week, was tabled in the House of Representatives today.
The Task Force consisted of ministers of government and members of the public and private sectors. They were commissioned to develop recommendations that can assist in the country's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, the report, titled “Rebuild Jamaica”, focuses on key policy and legislative reforms that could support Jamaica's economic and jobs recovery.
Chairman of the task force, portfolio minister Dr Nigel Clarke, said the report “put forward ambitious reforms that, on implementation, will assist with our recovery.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic is the most serious global public health threat in a century and is causing the most damaging global economic crisis since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Every country in the world is being gravely affected, and Jamaica is no exception,” he said.
“The still uncertain depth and duration of the pandemic compounds the challenges. However, Jamaica cannot afford to wait to begin to chart our economic recovery. Our recovery efforts must immediately start and we must adapt to living with the realities of COVID-19,” the minister added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy