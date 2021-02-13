KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 108.1 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.3 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 66 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 303 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 18,830 and the death toll to 372.

— Developing new COVID-19 vaccines will fail to end the pandemic unless all countries receive doses in a fast and fair manner, disease experts have warned.

— Authorities in Nigeria's capital Abuja have established an outdoor mobile court in an effort to prosecute individuals and institutions violating rules, imposed to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

— US biotech firm Moderna said yesterday it was seeking clearance with regulators around the world to put 50 per cent more coronavirus vaccines into each of its vials as a way to quickly boost current supply levels.

— The rate of new COVID-19 infections has slowed by nearly half over the past month, according to a specialised AFP database, with the number of new cases dropping again this week.

— Hard-hit Brazil's drive to vaccinate its population against COVID-19 has stumbled this week as a lack of doses forced authorities to slow or halt immunisation in several key areas.

— The United States has so far recorded 480,902 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 237,489 deaths, Mexico 172,557, India 155,550, and the United Kingdom 116,287.

Read the full stories here:

4 deaths, 303 new COVID-19 cases

No end to pandemic without equal vaccine access – experts

Nigeria mobile court hands out fines for mask violations

Moderna wants to pack 50% more COVID vaccine per vial

COVID-19 infections slow by nearly half

Shortages stymie Brazil vaccination drive