COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 108.5 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.3 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 66.3 million having recovered from the virus.
Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.
— Jamaica recorded 205 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 19,035 and the death toll to 374.
— Brazilian state governors are pursuing their own vaccine supply plans, with some expressing concern that President Jair Bolsonaro's government won't deliver the shots required to avoid interrupting immunization efforts.
— The Gulf State of Qatar has made a significant donation to the government of The Bahamas, in an effort to help the country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
— The United States has so far recorded 484,250 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 238,532 deaths, Mexico 173,771, India 155,642, and the United Kingdom 116,908.
Read the full stories here:
Jamaica passes 19,000 mark with 205 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Brazil governors seek own vaccine supplies as stocks run low
Bahamas receives PPE donation from Qatar
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy