KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 108.5 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.3 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 66.3 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 205 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 19,035 and the death toll to 374.

— Brazilian state governors are pursuing their own vaccine supply plans, with some expressing concern that President Jair Bolsonaro's government won't deliver the shots required to avoid interrupting immunization efforts.

— The Gulf State of Qatar has made a significant donation to the government of The Bahamas, in an effort to help the country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

— The United States has so far recorded 484,250 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 238,532 deaths, Mexico 173,771, India 155,642, and the United Kingdom 116,908.

