KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 109 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.4 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 66.8 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 468 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases to 19,773 while the death toll remained at 378.

— Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton has hailed the World Health Organization's emergency use approval of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as “good news” for Jamaica.

— The World Health Organization gave emergency use approval to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines yesterday, allowing distribution to some of the world's poorest countries to begin.

— Health care workers at the Ndlovu Care Group in rural northeastern South Africa are eagerly awaiting the first jabs of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which will be given out to medical staff starting this week.

— The makers of COVID-19 vaccines are figuring out how to tweak their recipes against worrisome virus mutations — and regulators are looking to flu as a blueprint if and when the shots need an update.

— The United States has so far recorded 486,332 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 239,773 deaths, Mexico 174,657, India 155,813, and the United Kingdom 117,396.

