KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 109.4 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.4 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 67.1 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica surpassed the 20,000 mark after recording 243 new COVID-19 cases yesterday. The total number of cases now stands at 20,016 and the death toll at 381 after three deaths were also recorded.

— The number of new cases of COVID-19 reported worldwide fell by 16 per cent last week to 2.7 million, the World Health Organization said.

— North Korean hackers tried to break into the computer systems of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in a search for information on a coronavirus vaccine and treatment technology, South Korea's spy agency said yesterday, according to reports.

— Mexico will complain at the United Nations Security Council this week about unequal access to coronavirus vaccines, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said yesterday.

— The United States has so far recorded 488,081 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 240,940 deaths, Mexico 175,986, India 155,913, and the United Kingdom 118,195.

