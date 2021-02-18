KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 109.8 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.4 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 67.4 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines

— Jamaica yesterday recorded 294 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional virus-related deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 20,310 and the death toll to 384.

— The Barbados Government yesterday announced a weekend curfew as part of efforts to further restrict the unnecessary movement that it said is contributing to the spread of COVID-19.

— Within the first eight days of Grenada receiving its first shipment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, 146 people have received the first dose and hundreds more are set to get inoculated, following government's decision to target tourism and other hospitality workers.

— Hong Kong's government today approved the Chinese-made Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine after a panel of experts fast-tracked its recommendation despite comparatively low efficacy and limited published data.

— UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sharply criticised the “wildly uneven and unfair” distribution of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, saying 10 countries have administered 75 per cent of all vaccinations and demanding a global effort to get all people in every nation vaccinated as soon as possible.

— The United States has so far recorded 490,550 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 242,090 deaths, Mexico 177,061, India 156,014, and the United Kingdom 118,933.

