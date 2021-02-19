COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 110.2 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.4 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 67.7 million having recovered from the virus.
Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.
— Jamaica has recorded 271 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths bringing the total number of cases to 20,581 and the death toll to 391.
— Africa has surpassed 100,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 as the continent praised for its early response to the pandemic now struggles with a dangerous resurgence and medical oxygen often runs desperately short.
— Brazil, the country with the second-highest COVID-19 death toll, passed the 10-million mark for reported infections Thursday, amid a deadly second wave and problems with its vaccination campaign.
— Vaccine developer Novavax has agreed to provide 1.1 billion doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine for use in more than 190 low- and middle-income countries.
— The World Health Organization today urged COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to make good on their commitments as the planet's poorest countries await their first doses.
— The United States has so far recorded 493,119 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 243,457 deaths, Mexico 178,108, India 156,111, and the United Kingdom 119,387.
Read the full stories here:
Jamaica has 271 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths
Africa reaches 100,000 known COVID-19 deaths as danger grows
Brazil passes 10 million coronavirus infections
Deal to get 1.1 billion vaccines to over 190 nations
WHO waits on COVID vaccine makers to uphold pledges
