COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 111.3 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.4 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 68.3 million having recovered from the virus.
Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.
— Jamaica has recorded 297 new cases of COVID-19 and three virus related deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21,679 and the death toll to 399.
— Coronavirus cases in Italy are on the rise again, in large part due to the more infectious British variant, a top virologist warned yesterday.
— The US was on the brink yesterday of the grim milestone of 500,000 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, as the nation's top virus expert warned a form of normality may not return until the end of the year.
— The United States has so far recorded 498,901 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 246,504 deaths, Mexico 180,107, India 156,385, and the United Kingdom 120,580.
Read the full stories here:
Top virologist warns Italy virus cases rising again
