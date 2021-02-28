KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 113.7 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.5 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 69.6 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 446 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional fatalities yesterday, pushing the total number of cases to 23,263 and the death toll to 422.

— Germany today declared France's COVID-battered Moselle region a high-risk area for virus variants, prompting tougher entry rules for visitors at the border.

— Germany's vaccine commission is considering reversing course and recommending AstraZeneca's COVID-19 jab for those over 65 after a study showed it to be effective among the elderly, its chairman has said.

— The United States has so far recorded 511,998 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 254,221 deaths, Mexico 185,257, India 157,051, and the United Kingdom 122,705.

