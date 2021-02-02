KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 102 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.3 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 62.8 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 195 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, bringing the total number of cases to 15,973 and the death toll to 353.

— Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6 per cent effective against symptomatic COVID-19, according to results published in The Lancet on Tuesday that independent experts said allayed transparency concerns over the jab, which Moscow is already rolling out.

— Chinese police have arrested more than 80 suspected members of a criminal group that was manufacturing and selling fake COVID-19 vaccines, including to other countries.

— The World Health Organization mission probing the origins of COVID-19 in China was going "very well", one of its members said Tuesday, as the team visited an animal disease control centre in the city where the first cases were reported.

— Guyana will receive over 100,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine once it has been granted emergency use approval.

— The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says new COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations are down in recent weeks, but three mutations that are causing concern have been detected in the US.

— The United States has so far recorded 443,365 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 225,099 deaths, Mexico 159,100, India 154,486, and the United Kingdom 106,564.

