COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 103 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.2 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 63.1 million having recovered from the virus.
Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.
— Jamaica recorded 100 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 16,073 and the death toll to 355.
— Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton says the government has been advised by the COVAX facility that the country is set to receive between 146,400 and up to 249,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines by mid to late February.
— Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley on Tuesday announced that her Indian counterpart has agreed to give Barbados 100,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.
— China plans to provide 10 million doses of COVID-19 jabs to the WHO-backed international vaccine distribution programme Covax, Beijing said Wednesday as it seeks to reframe perceptions of its role in the pandemic.
— More than 600,000 lives have been lost to COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean since the pandemic began, according to an AFP tally on Tuesday from official sources.
— England has begun house-by-house COVID-19 testing in some communities as authorities try to snuff out a new variant of the coronavirus before it spreads widely and undermines a nationwide vaccination programme.
— The United States has so far recorded 446,901 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 226,309 deaths, Mexico 159,533, India 154,596, and the United Kingdom 108,013.
Read the full stories here:
Jamaica to receive up to 249,600 COVID vaccines by end of February
India to give Barbados 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines
China to offer 10 million vaccine doses to Covax
Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 COVID-19 deaths
UK tests house-to-house in hunt for new COVID-19 variant
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy