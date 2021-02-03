KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 103 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.2 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 63.1 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 100 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 16,073 and the death toll to 355.

— Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton says the government has been advised by the COVAX facility that the country is set to receive between 146,400 and up to 249,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines by mid to late February.

— Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley on Tuesday announced that her Indian counterpart has agreed to give Barbados 100,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

— China plans to provide 10 million doses of COVID-19 jabs to the WHO-backed international vaccine distribution programme Covax, Beijing said Wednesday as it seeks to reframe perceptions of its role in the pandemic.

— More than 600,000 lives have been lost to COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean since the pandemic began, according to an AFP tally on Tuesday from official sources.

— England has begun house-by-house COVID-19 testing in some communities as authorities try to snuff out a new variant of the coronavirus before it spreads widely and undermines a nationwide vaccination programme.

— The United States has so far recorded 446,901 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 226,309 deaths, Mexico 159,533, India 154,596, and the United Kingdom 108,013.

