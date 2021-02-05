KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 104 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.2 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 63.8 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 263 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 16,513 and the death toll to 357.

— German biotech firm CureVac said Friday it has struck a deal with the UK government to develop and manufacture potential vaccines against COVID-19 variants.

— The European Union's top diplomat expressed hopes Friday that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia will soon be used across the 27-nation bloc.

— Climate change may have played a "key role" in the transmission of the novel coronavirus to humans by driving several species of pathogen-carrying bats into closer contact, research showed today.

— Coronavirus deaths in the United States surpassed 450,000 yesterday, and daily deaths remain stubbornly high at more than 3,000 a day, despite falling infections and the arrival of multiple vaccines.

Pharmaceuticals giant Johnson & Johnson yesterday submitted an application for emergency authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine with US health authorities, the company said in a statement.

— Grenada is scheduled to receive 45,600 COVID-19 vaccines under the COVAX facility and delivery is estimated to begin later this month under the World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing Procedure (WHO EUL).

— The United States has so far recorded 455,875 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 228,795 deaths, Mexico 162,922, India 154,823, and the United Kingdom 110,250.

