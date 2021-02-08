COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 106 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.3 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 64.6 million having recovered from the virus.
Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.
— Jamaica recorded 213 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 17,298.
— The World Health Organization's vaccine experts were deciding Monday on their usage recommendations for the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine -- including for older adults.
— South Africa has suspended plans to inoculate its front-line health care workers with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after a small clinical trial suggested that it isn't effective in preventing mild to moderate illness from the variant dominant in the country.
— St Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says that he will take the Russian developed Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.
— The United States has so far recorded 463,470 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 231,534 deaths, Mexico 166,200, India 155,080, and the United Kingdom 112,465.
