KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 90.1 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.9 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 55.5 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have reimposed restrictions on movement and social gathering meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 89 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 13,637 and the death toll to 313.

— Seven mass coronavirus vaccination sites opened across England today as the government raced to dose millions of people while a new strain of the disease runs rampant across the country.

— Ten World Health Organization scientists will visit China from Thursday to probe the origins of COVID-19, authorities said today, more than a year after the pandemic began and amid accusations Beijing has tried to thwart the investigation.

— France's health minister said yesterday that more than 50,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine from US-based Moderna, newly authorised in Europe, would be ready for use this week in hard-hit regions.

— More than 380 people have tested positive in a growing COVID-19 outbreak south of Beijing in China's Hebei province.

— Africa passed the milestone of three million confirmed COVID-19 cases yesterday, including more than 72,000 deaths, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

— The government of the British Virgin Islands (BVI), will as of Monday, be implementing a ban on all tourist-related travels from the Dominican Republic.

— The United States has so far recorded 374,341 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 203,100 deaths, India 151,160, Mexico 133,706, and the United Kingdom 81,431.

