COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 93.8 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 57.8 million having recovered from the virus.
Many countries have reimposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.
— Jamaica recorded 104 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 14,096.
—China today finished building a 1,500-room hospital for COVID-19 patients to fight a surge in infections the government said are harder to contain and that it blamed on infected people or goods from abroad.
—All arrivals to the UK will have to quarantine and show negative virus tests from next week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday, as hospitalisations and deaths continued to soar but new cases fell.
—Total confirmed deaths from COVID-19 around the world passed two million yesterday, according to a count by AFP.
—The British government banned travel from South America and Portugal to ensure a new variant of COVID-19 found in Brazil doesn't derail the UK's vaccination program, although there are no signs the variant has reached the country, Britain's top transportation official said.
—The World Health Organization's emergency committee urged countries yesterday to take measures to ensure safe travel during the pandemic, but not to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for arriving travellers.
— The United States has so far recorded 392,139 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 208,246 deaths, India 152,093 , Mexico 139,022 , and the United Kingdom 87,295.
