KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 94.4 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 57.5 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have reimposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 65 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 14,161 and the death toll to 324.

— The UK government plans to offer a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to every adult by September as the nation's health service battles the worst crisis in its 72-year-history.

— St Lucia recorded two new COVID-19 related deaths on the weekend, bringing to eight, the number of fatalities attributed to the virus.

— St Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday recorded its first COVID-19 death – a 49-year-old female with multiple pre-existing conditions.

— Norwegian officials have adjusted their advice on who gets the COVID-19 vaccine in light of a small number of deaths in older people, leaving it up to each doctor to consider who should be vaccinated.

— Canada announced Tuesday a deal to secure an additional 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which would allow for more than half of Canadians to be inoculated before summer.

— India started inoculating health workers Saturday in what is likely the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign, joining the ranks of wealthier nations where the effort is already well underway.

— The United States has so far recorded 395,851 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 209,296 deaths, India 152,274, Mexico 140,241, and the United Kingdom 88,590.

Read the full stories here:

93-y-o St Mary woman dies from COVID; 65 new cases

UK seeks to give 1st COVID shot to all adults by September

COVID-19 deaths recorded in St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines

Norway adjusts advice after vaccine deaths but isn't alarmed

Canada buys additional 20 million Pfizer vaccine doses

India starts world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive