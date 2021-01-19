KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 95.4 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over two million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 57.8 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have reimposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 145 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 14,419 and the death toll to 329.

— China defended its handling of the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday but said it would "strive to do better" after independent experts criticised the speed of its response to a virus that has now killed more than two million people worldwide.

— Britain yesterday extended its coronavirus vaccination campaign to people over the age of 70, as new, tougher restrictions for all arrivals to the country came into force.

— People may be able to fight off reinfection for at least six months after they recover from COVID-19 thanks to cells that can "remember" the virus, according to research published Monday.

— The World Health Organization and Beijing could have acted faster when COVID-19 first surfaced in China, a group investigating the global response has concluded.

— The United States has so far recorded 399,003 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 210,299 deaths, India 152,556, Mexico 141,248, and the United Kingdom 89,860.

