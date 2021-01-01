KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 83.3 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.8 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 52.5 million having recovered from the virus. As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 88 new cases of the virus and one additional virus related death in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 12,915 and the death toll to 303.

— The Government of Jamaica has extended the travel ban on flights coming in the country from the UK until Sunday, January 31, 2021.

— The Government of Barbados yesterday imposed a curfew for the entire island starting at midnight until January 14, in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

— Brazil, a nation proud of its role as a regional leader in science, technology and medicine, finds itself falling behind its neighbours in the global race for immunisation against a pandemic that has already killed nearly 200,000 of its people.

— British medics warned today that hospitals around the country face a perilous few weeks amid surging new coronavirus infections that have been blamed on a new variant of the virus.

— England yesterday was preparing to reopen its Nightingale field hospitals as a surge in cases of the new strain of coronavirus has put pressure on hospital beds.

— France has detected its first case of the South African variant of coronavirus, the health ministry said yesterday.

— The United States has so far recorded 345,844 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 194,949 deaths, India 148,994, Mexico 125,807, and Italy 74,159.

Read the full stories here:

Jamaica records 88 new COVID cases, one death

Barbados imposes islandwide curfew to stem COVID-19 spread

UK travel ban extended until January 31

Brazil scrambles to approve virus vaccine as pressure mounts

UK in 'eye of the storm' amid surging new coronavirus cases

England readies Nightingale field hospitals as cases surge

France detects case of South African coronavirus variant