KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 96.1 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over two million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 57.8 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have reimposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 145 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 14,419 and the death toll to 329.

— The UK coronavirus strain has been detected in at least 60 countries, the World Health Organization said today, 10 more than a week ago.

— A total of 1,665 Bermuda residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the week since the government launched its programme on January 11, health officials have confirmed.

— The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is expected to receive approximately 195 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines between March and June.

— More than 400,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University on yesterday, the eve of the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden, who has made the fight against the coronavirus a priority of his first term.

— The United States has so far recorded 401,777deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 211,491 deaths, India 152,718, Mexico 142,832, and the United Kingdom 91,470.

Read the full stories here:

