KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 96.8 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over two million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Many countries have reimposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 63 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 14,550. The death toll remains at 331.

— Barbados yesterday recorded its first two COVID-19 deaths since April 2020, bringing the total to nine.

— A fire broke out today at a building under construction at Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, but production of COVID-19 vaccine will not be affected, the company said.

— The coronavirus variant detected in South Africa poses a "significant re-infection risk" and raises concerns over vaccine effectiveness, according to preliminary research Wednesday, as separate studies suggested the British strain would likely be constrained by immunisations.

— Canada yesterday announced a one-month extension of a ban on non-essential international travel into the country, stretching the restrictions until February 21.

— Some British hospitals resemble a "war zone" due to the influx of coronavirus patients in the country's latest wave of the disease, the government's chief scientific adviser said Wednesday.

— The United States has so far recorded 406,162 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 212,831 deaths, India 152,869, Mexico 144,371, and the United Kingdom 93,290.

