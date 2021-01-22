COVID-19: Across the world

KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 97.4 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over two million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 59.2 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 108 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and one additional virus related death, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 14,658 and the death toll to 332.

— Poorer countries will have access to hundreds of millions more rapid COVID-19 tests following a deal to slash prices in half and boost production, Unitaid said on Friday.

— The death toll from the coronavirus in Germany has passed 50,000, a number that has risen swiftly over recent weeks even as infection figures are finally declining.

— The Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health in Barbados, says that it is now providing COVID-19 testing for outbound travellers.

— A synthetic antibody developed by Eli Lilly reduced the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 80 per cent in a study of nursing home residents when used preventatively, the company said Thursday.

— The Government of the Bahamas will be easing some of the restrictions that have been implemented to halt the spread of COVID-19.

— The United States has so far recorded 410,378 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 214,147 deaths, India 153,032, Mexico 146,174, and the United Kingdom 95,829.

