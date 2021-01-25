KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 99.1 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.1 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 60.1 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— The total number of COVID-19 cases in the island surpassed the 15,000 mark after the confirmation of 133 new cases yesterday. The country also recorded two virus-related deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 15,012 and the death toll to 338.

— The European Union is pressuring the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to deliver more coronavirus vaccine doses to its 27 nations and to stick to its initial promises once the jab gets EU approval, especially since the bloc has already invested in enhancing production capacity.

— Britain is expanding a coronavirus vaccination programme that has seen more than six million people get the first of two doses — even as the country's death toll in the pandemic approaches 100,000.

— More than 25 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the United States since the pandemic began, Johns Hopkins University said Sunday, just days after President Joe Biden's inauguration.

— The United States has so far recorded 419,220 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 217,037 deaths, India 153,470, Mexico 149,614, and the United Kingdom 97,939.

