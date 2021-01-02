KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 83.9 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.8 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 53.7 million having recovered from the virus. As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 16 new cases of the virus yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 12,931.

— India has tested its COVID-19 vaccine delivery system with a nationwide trial as it prepares to roll out an inoculation programme to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

— The French government yesterday announced it is bringing forward its night-time curfew by two hours in 15 regions to help combat the coronavirus, as infections remain high.

— The number of confirmed US coronavirus cases yesterday surpassed 20 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

— The United States has so far recorded 347,865 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 195,411 deaths, India 149,218, Mexico 126,507, and Italy 74,621.

Read the full stories here:

India tests storage, delivery of vaccine program

France tightens virus curfew in several region

US hits 20 million mark in coronavirus cases