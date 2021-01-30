KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 102 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.2 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 61.8 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica reported 65 new cases of the COVID-19 and one related death in the last 24 hours, pushing the total confirmed cases in the island to 15,527 and the total confirmed deaths to 348.

— Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said enough Dominicans should have received the COVID-19 vaccine in the next seven months for life in the country to become a bit more normal, but stressed that his government would not make immunization mandatory.

— A World Health Organization team visited a hospital yesterday where China says the first COVID-19 patients were treated more than a year ago as part of the experts' long-awaited fact-finding mission on the origins of the coronavirus.

— The European Union introduced tighter rules yesterday on exports of COVID-19 vaccines that could hit shipments to nations like the United Kingdom, deepening a dispute with London over scarce supplies of potentially lifesaving shots.

— Regulators authorised AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for use in adults throughout the European Union today, amid criticism the bloc is not moving fast enough to vaccinate its population.

— Faced with COVID-19, wealthy countries must avoid repeating past mistakes of hoarding medicines and vaccines, the World Health Organization said Friday, warning such behaviour would only drag out the pandemic.

— Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yesterday announced stricter restrictions on travellers in response to new, likely more contagious variants of COVID-19 — including making it mandatory for travellers to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense when they arrive in Canada and suspending airline service to Mexico and all Caribbean destinations until April 30.

— The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down in every region of the world over the past week, according to a specialised AFP database.

— The United States has so far recorded 436,810 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 222,666 deaths, Mexico 156,579, India 154,147, and the United Kingdom 104,371.

Read the full stories here:

Dominica PM says COVID-19 vaccine will not be mandatory

WHO team visits Wuhan hospital that had early virus patients

EU tightens vaccine export rules, creates post-Brexit outcry

EU regulator authorises AstraZeneca vaccine for all adults

Don't repeat 'bad history' of vaccine hoarding — WHO

Canada to quarantine travellers, suspend flights south

Pandemic slows across world