COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 102 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.2 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 62.1 million having recovered from the virus.
Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.
— Jamaica recorded 126 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths bringing the total number of cases to 15,653 and the death toll to 350.
— Members of a World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic visited another Wuhan hospital that had treated early COVID-19 patients on their second full day of work yesterday.
— Italy's medicines agency yesterday approved the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for all adults but recommended alternatives be given to people aged over 55.
— California surpassed 40,000 coronavirus deaths as the state's steepest surge of cases begins to taper.
— The United States has so far recorded 439,536 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 223,945 deaths, Mexico 158,074 , India 154,274 , and the United Kingdom 105,571.
Read the full stories here:
COVID- 19 deaths reach 350 in Jamaica
WHO team visits second Wuhan hospital in virus investigation
Italy cautious on AstraZeneca vaccine for over 55s
California surpasses 40,000 coronavirus deaths
