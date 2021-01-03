COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 84.5 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.8 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 54 million having recovered from the virus.
As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.
— Jamaica recorded 118 new cases of the coronavirus and one virus-related death in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 13,049, and the death toll to 304.
—Four passenger samples from the recent United Kingdom (UK) flight to Jamaica have been confirmed positive for the new strain of COVID-19, Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton announced.
—With daily coronavirus infections surging as a result of a new virus variant, the British government faced mounting pressure yesterday from teachers' unions to keep schools in England closed for at least another two weeks.
—French police detained five people yesterday in an investigation into an underground New Year's Eve rave party that drew at least 2,500 people in western France despite a coronavirus curfew and other restrictions.
—The government of the British Virgin Islands has implemented a travel ban on people travelling from the United Kingdom to the territory.
— The United States has so far recorded 350,214 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 195,725 deaths, India 149,435, Mexico 126,851, and Italy 74,985.
Read the full stories here:
1 new COVID-19 death as Jamaica passes 13,000 mark
4 samples from UK flight test positive for new COVID-19 strain - Tufton
UK hits daily virus record, is urged to keep schools closed
France's giant curfew-busting party is over after two nights
