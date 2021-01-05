KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 85.6 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.8 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 54.6 million having recovered from the virus.

As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 43 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and one additional virus related death, pushing the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 13,246 and the death toll to 305.

— A passenger who arrived in the island recently on a flight from the United Kingdom has become the island's latest COVID-19 fatality.

— South Africa and Zimbabwe have re-imposed restrictions to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

— German firm BioNTech warned today there is no data backing the "safety and efficacy" of delaying the second shot of its COVID-19 vaccine beyond three weeks, as some countries push back the jab to give more people their first dose.

— England is entering a third national lockdown that will last at least six weeks, as authorities struggle to stem a surge in COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals around the UK.

— Thousands of people lined up in Beijing yesterday to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as China races to inoculate millions before the Chinese New Year mass travel season in February.

— The United States has so far recorded 353,628 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 196,561 deaths, India 149,850, Mexico 127,757, and Italy 75,680.

Read the full stories here:

Visitor from UK dies of COVID

South Africa adds restrictions to curb virus

BioNTech warns against delaying second vaccine dose

It's lockdown number 3 for England, at least six weeks at home

Beijing vaccinates thousands in COVID-19 jab drive