COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 86.3 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.8 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 54.6 million having recovered from the virus.
As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.
— Jamaica recorded 84 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and one additional virus related death, pushing the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 13,330 and the death toll to 306.
— The European Union's medicines agency gave the green light Wednesday to Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, a decision that gives the 27-nation bloc a second vaccine to use in the desperate battle to tame the virus rampaging across the continent.
— Bermuda's death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 11 as Health Minister Kim Wilson announced that 9,000 doses of the vaccine would arrive on the island on Friday with vaccination to start for healthcare and essential workers next Monday.
— The WHO's vaccine advisory group said Tuesday that the second Pfizer-BioNTech anti-COVID-19 vaccine dose could, in exceptional circumstances, be administered a few weeks beyond the recommended 21-28 days.
— An international expert team has set off for China to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Beijing has yet to provide the necessary access, the WHO chief said yesterday.
— The United States has so far recorded 357,377 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 197,732 deaths, India 150,114 , Mexico 128,822 , and Italy 76,329 .
Read the full stories here:
EU agency authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Bermuda records another COVID-19 death, vaccinations on the way
WHO vaccine advisers say 2nd Pfizer COVID jab may be delayed
WHO virus investigators head for China, but await visas
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy