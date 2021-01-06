KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 86.3 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.8 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 54.6 million having recovered from the virus.

As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 84 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and one additional virus related death, pushing the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 13,330 and the death toll to 306.

— The European Union's medicines agency gave the green light Wednesday to Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, a decision that gives the 27-nation bloc a second vaccine to use in the desperate battle to tame the virus rampaging across the continent.

— Bermuda's death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 11 as Health Minister Kim Wilson announced that 9,000 doses of the vaccine would arrive on the island on Friday with vaccination to start for healthcare and essential workers next Monday.

— The WHO's vaccine advisory group said Tuesday that the second Pfizer-BioNTech anti-COVID-19 vaccine dose could, in exceptional circumstances, be administered a few weeks beyond the recommended 21-28 days.

— An international expert team has set off for China to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Beijing has yet to provide the necessary access, the WHO chief said yesterday.

— The United States has so far recorded 357,377 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 197,732 deaths, India 150,114 , Mexico 128,822 , and Italy 76,329 .

