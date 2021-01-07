KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 87.1 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.8 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 54.2 million having recovered from the virus.

As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering.

Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 38 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday pushing the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 13,368.

— The EU cleared a second coronavirus vaccine for use yesterday, bringing relief to European countries struggling with spiralling infections, as the world clocked up a record number of deaths in a single day.

— More than 600 journalists have died of COVID-19 since March 1 last year, a press freedom organisation said, calling for media workers to have priority access to vaccines.

— The United States has so far recorded 361,297 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 198,974 deaths, India 150,336, Mexico 129,987, and Italy 77,346.

