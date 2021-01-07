COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 87.1 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.8 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 54.2 million having recovered from the virus.
As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering.
Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.
— Jamaica recorded 38 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday pushing the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 13,368.
— The EU cleared a second coronavirus vaccine for use yesterday, bringing relief to European countries struggling with spiralling infections, as the world clocked up a record number of deaths in a single day.
— More than 600 journalists have died of COVID-19 since March 1 last year, a press freedom organisation said, calling for media workers to have priority access to vaccines.
— The United States has so far recorded 361,297 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 198,974 deaths, India 150,336, Mexico 129,987, and Italy 77,346.
Read the full stories here:
Jamaica records 38 new COVID-19 cases
Global virus deaths hit record high as EU approves second vaccine
More than 600 journalists killed by COVID-19 – NGO
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy