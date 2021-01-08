KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 88 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.8 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 54.7 million having recovered from the virus.

As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering.

Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 43 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, bringing the death toll to 307 and the total number of confirmed cases to 13,411.

— Britain has authorised a coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna, the third to be licensed for use in the country as it ramps up a vaccination program critical to lifting the UK out of the pandemic.

— German company BioNTech said today a preliminary study shows that its vaccine works against a key mutation in coronavirus variants uncovered in Britain and South Africa which experts have said is more contagious than normal coronavirus strains.

— The European Union's drug agency on Friday approved doctors drawing up to six doses from each vial of the coronavirus vaccine made by BioNTech-Pfizer, a move that could speed up the pace of vaccinations in the 27-nation bloc.

— Brazil's COVID-19 death toll passed 200,000 yesterday amid a surging second wave, dousing optimism that 2021 will bring respite anytime soon for a country whose government's erratic handling of the pandemic has drawn scathing criticism.

— The United States counted a record number of daily coronavirus deaths Thursday at nearly 4,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

— Spain's total number of coronavirus infections surged past two million on Thursday as cases jumped following the Christmas holidays, government figures showed.

— England is to introduce mandatory coronavirus testing for all international arrivals in a bid to curb the spread of new virus variants, the department of transport said on Friday.

— The United States has so far recorded 365,321 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 200,498 deaths, India 150,570, Mexico 131,031, and the United Kingdom 78,508.

