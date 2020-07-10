KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 12.2 million, while 555,036 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 6.5 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded two new COVID-19 cases yesterday bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 753.

— The Antigua and Barbuda government says it has established a “travel bubble” that will allow citizens from several identified states within Caricom to travel to the country without the necessity of having COVID-19 tests and certificates presented upon entry.

— Premier of the British Virgin Islands, Andrew Fahie said businesses in the territory could face fines and even closure if they fail to enforce the government's mandatory 'no mask, no service' and social distancing protocols.

— Medical oxygen is already low in hospitals at the new epicentre of South Africa's outbreak, Gauteng province.

— The United States has so far recorded 133,291 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 69,184deaths, Britain 44,602, Italy 34,926, and Mexico 33,526.

