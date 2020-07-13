KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 12.9 million, while 569,135 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 6.9 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded no new COVID-19 cases yesterday, with and five additional recoveries. The total number of confirmed cases remains 758 while recoveries have moved to 620.

— Florida shattered the United States' record yesterday for the largest single-day increase in positive coronavirus cases in any state since the beginning of the pandemic, adding more than 15,000 cases as its daily average death toll continued to also rise.

— There is little chance of a 100-per cent effective coronavirus vaccine by 2021, a French expert warned yesterday.

— Patients with abnormally high blood sugar levels are more than twice as likely to die from COVID-19, researchers in China said Saturday.

— The United States has so far recorded 135,205 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 72,100 deaths; Britain 44,819; Mexico 35,006; and Italy 34,954.

*Data mined from various sources around the world