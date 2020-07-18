KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 14 million, while 596,742 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 7.7 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica reported three new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the country’s total to 768.

— The United States marked a record number of coronavirus cases, yesterday, for the third consecutive day, notching 77,638 new infections in 24 hours.

— The COVID-19 outbreak in hard-hit Brazil has plateaued, the World Health Organisation said yesterday urging the country to seize the opportunity to drive down transmission.

— The United States has so far recorded 139,266 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 77,851deaths, Britain 45,119, Mexico 38,310 and Italy 35,028.

Read the full stories here:

Three new COVID-19 cases

US sets another virus record with 77,638 new cases – Johns Hopkins

Brazil virus outbreak has 'plateaued' – WHO