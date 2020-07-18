COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 14 million, while 596,742 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 7.7 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica reported three new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the country’s total to 768.
— The United States marked a record number of coronavirus cases, yesterday, for the third consecutive day, notching 77,638 new infections in 24 hours.
— The COVID-19 outbreak in hard-hit Brazil has plateaued, the World Health Organisation said yesterday urging the country to seize the opportunity to drive down transmission.
— The United States has so far recorded 139,266 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 77,851deaths, Britain 45,119, Mexico 38,310 and Italy 35,028.
Read the full stories here:
US sets another virus record with 77,638 new cases – Johns Hopkins
Brazil virus outbreak has 'plateaued' – WHO
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy