COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 14.3 million, while 601,822 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 7.8 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica reported six new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the country's overall total to 774.
— Florida yesterday reported more than 10,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 90 additional deaths.
— Coronavirus has revealed the "fragile skeleton" of societies and could push 100 million people into extreme poverty, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said yesterday.
— The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the United Kingdom with 67, Spain 61, Italy 58, and Sweden 56.
— The United States has so far recorded 140,120 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 78,772 deaths, Britain 45,273, Mexico 38,888, and Italy 35,042.
