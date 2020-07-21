KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 14.7 million, while 610,604 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 8.1 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica surpassed 800 COVID-19 cases yesterday after the country recorded 19 new infections.

— In Haiti, the death toll rose to 151 as the country recorded five deaths from COVID-19, yesterday.

— The number of COVID-19 hospitalisations in Los Angeles County were at their highest level at the weekend since the pandemic began, as 15 children were diagnosed with a rare and potentially deadly virus-related inflammatory syndrome.

— With the Americas still the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact on the region's indigenous people is of deep concern, the World Health Organization (WHO) said yesterday.

— The United States has so far recorded 140,909 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 80,120 deaths; Britain 45,312; Mexico 39,485; and Italy 35,058.

Read the full stories here:

Haiti's COVID-19 death toll rises to 151

Jamaica surpasses 800 COVID-19 cases with 19 new infections

15 children sick with rare coronavirus-related syndrome in LA

WHO concerned about COVID-19 impact on indigenous people in the Americas

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world